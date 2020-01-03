Varun, Janhvi and Bhumi Team up for Comic Thriller ‘Mr Lele’

The film revolves around three characters, who are involved in a mysterious incident. “There’s a lot of humour also. Mr Lele is supposed to go on floors in the first week of March,” the source added.

Janhvi Kapoor has recently wrapped the schedule of Dostana 2. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his film with Shraddha Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D. He is also shooting for Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan.

(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)