‘World Famous Lover’ Teaser: Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy Again?

World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha with music by Gopi Sunder. The film stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Isabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. It hits theatres on 14 February.

The makers had earlier released the first look of Vijay’s character with a bloodied face and holding a cigarette.