‘World Famous Lover’ Teaser: Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy Again?
The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s next Telugu film World Famous Lover has been released. In the one-minute clip, his character seems reminiscent of his titular role in Arjun Reddy. He plays a coal miner who romances many women. A woman announces in a voiceover that true love is about compromise and requires sacrifice and that he does not understand this. At the end, a distraught Vijay declares to a woman off camera that he loved her and she was not just another fling.
World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha with music by Gopi Sunder. The film stars four female leads: Aishwarya Rajesh, Isabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa and Raashi Khanna. It hits theatres on 14 February.
The makers had earlier released the first look of Vijay’s character with a bloodied face and holding a cigarette.
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Bharat Kamma directorial Dear Comrade. He has been signed on for director Puri Jagannadh’s next project Fighter, which is expected to go on floors shortly. He will also be seen opposite Malavika Mohanan in sports film Hero.
