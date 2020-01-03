Aditya Roy Kapur Unleashes His ‘Madness’ in ‘Malang’ Poster
On 3 January, Aditya Roy Kapur took to Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film Malang. Malang stars Aditya, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. It will release on 7 February.
In the poster, Aditya is looking up with his arms spread open. It reads “Unleash the madness.”
The caption reads, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!”
The first glimpse of the film was shared on Aditya’s birthday on 16 November. In the photo, Aditya and Disha seem to be dancing and having fun in an open space. The still seems to be from a song. Aditya is bare-chested with dark sunglasses and a bandanna on his head; Disha is rocking a cute white top with a colourful skirt.
Aditya Roy Kapur shared the image on social media and wrote, “MALANG”
Take a look:
Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani.
In December, Anil Kapoor had shared the the first look of his character. He took to social media to share the first look of his character from Malang. He captioned it, “MALANG on my Birthday!”
In the photo, Anil Kapoor is sitting back with red sunglasses on. He’s dressed like a cop and his head is thrown back as he laughs. He seems to be interrogating someone.
Take a look:
On 4 March 2019, Anil Kapoor had taken to Twitter to announce Malang. He had written, “Together we are #MALANG! Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artists – @mohit11481 #AdityaRoyKapur @DishPatani & @kunalkemmu! @MalangFilm releasing on Valentine’s 2020.”
