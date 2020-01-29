QuickE: Taapsee’s Look as Mithali Raj; Airlines Ban Kunal Kamra
1. ‘Shabaash Mithu’ First Look: Taapsee Looks Every Bit Like Mithali
Taapsee Pannu revealed the first look poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Holding a bat in her hand, and donning a cap just like Mithali, Taapsee completely resembles the cricketer. The film releases on 5 February 2021.
Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ .”
2. Kamra Explains ‘His Side’ in New Video, Pays Tribute to Vemula
On 29 January, Kunal Kamra tweeted a video that explained his “side of the story” following a confrontation with Arnab Goswami, which went viral on social media. IndiGo suspended Kamra for six months. This was followed by Air India which barred him “until further notice” to “discourage such behaviour”, as well as SpiceJet which decided to suspend Kunal Kamra on from flying with the airline till further notice on 29 January. GoAir is the fourth airline to suspend comedian Kunal Kamra from using its services “till further notice”.
3. Shah Rukh Khan’s Cousin Noor Jehan Passes Away in Peshawar
Noor Jehan, a cousin of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, died in Peshawar on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, reported PTI. Jehan’s husband Asif Burhan said that she was suffering from oral cancer. Jehan, 52, a paternal cousin of Shah Rukh, resided in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area close to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Having previously served as a district and town councillor, Jehan was active in politics and even filed nomination papers for the provincial assembly PK-77 seat in the 2018 General Elections before withdrawing at the last moment.
4. Ayushmann Clarifies His Take on Same Sex Marriage in India
Ayushmann Khurrana has admitted that he made an incorrect comment about same-sex marriages in India during an interview recently. The actor took to Twitter to clarify his stance. “A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India,” he wrote. Ayushmann had told Times of India that he is happy about the country legalising same sex marriages and faced a lot of backlash for his comment.
5. Unbelievable: Big B Congratulates Team India, Sharma on T20 Win
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team after it defeated New Zealand in the third T20 via Super Over, taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. He also lauded Rohit Sharma’s performance, calling it “unbelievable”. “INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE,” he tweeted.
