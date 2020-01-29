QuickE: Taapsee’s Look as Mithali Raj; Airlines Ban Kunal Kamra

Taapsee Pannu revealed the first look poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Holding a bat in her hand, and donning a cap just like Mithali, Taapsee completely resembles the cricketer. The film releases on 5 February 2021.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ .”

Read more on The Quint