IndiGo Suspends Kunal Kamra for 6 Months for Confronting Arnab

Hours after stand-up artist Kunal Kamra’s video went viral where he can be seen confronting journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, air carrier IndiGo on Tuesday, 28 January, tweeted saying it has suspended him from flying aboard their planes for a period of six months.

IndiGo, in its tweet, termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers "to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard".