IndiGo Suspends Kunal Kamra for 6 Months for Confronting Arnab
Hours after stand-up artist Kunal Kamra’s video went viral where he can be seen confronting journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, air carrier IndiGo on Tuesday, 28 January, tweeted saying it has suspended him from flying aboard their planes for a period of six months.
IndiGo, in its tweet, termed Kamra's conduct as 'unacceptable behaviour' and urged passengers "to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard".
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who was tagged by IndiGo in the tweet alongwith the ministry's official handle, urged other airlines to follow suit.
Earlier during the day, Kamra posted a video on Twitter of him speaking to Goswami in a flight. In the video, he can be seen asking the journalist a number of questions. He captioned the video, "I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit", referring to Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula, who killed himself in 2016 alleging harassment by the government.
Later, in a tweet, Kamra justified his stand saying he gave a "monologue" about what he felt about Goswami's journalism. He also said that he does not regret his behaviour.
