Unbelievable: Big B Congratulates Team India, Sharma on T20 Win
Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team after it defeated New Zealand in the third T20 via Super Over, taking a 3-0 lead in the five-match series. He also lauded Rohit Sharma’s performance, calling it “unbelievable”. “INDIA INDIAINDIA .. what a victory in the super over .. T20 3rd game vs NZ .. win series .. first time in NZ .. CONGRATULATIONS .. 10 runs needed in 2 balls .. and Rohit hits 2 sixes ..UNBELIEVABLE,” he tweeted.
Rohit Sharma smashed consecutive sixes in the final two balls of the Super Over, leading India to their maiden T20 series win in New Zealand following a narrow finish in the third match in Hamilton. India had managed just 10 off the first four balls in the Super Over but needed 18 off six balls. Then, Sharma managed two big hits, one over mid-wicket and the other over long off, to help India to victory.
On 20 January, Bachchan released the first look of his upcoming film Jhund. The Nagraj Manjule directorial is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor who pioneered the international phenomenon of ‘jhoparpatti football’ (slum football). The film will hit theatres on 8 May. The actor has two other releases this year: Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Chhere with Emraan Hashmi. The films release on 17 April and 17 July, respectively.