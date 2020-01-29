‘Shabaash Mithu’ First Look: Taapsee Looks Every Bit Like Mithali

Earlier, on the former India women’s cricket team captain’s birthday, Taapsee took to social media to share a few photographs with her. She also wrote a heartfelt message declaring that she will be playing the role of the cricketer in her biopic.

“Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram.