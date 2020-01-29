‘Shabaash Mithu’ First Look: Taapsee Looks Every Bit Like Mithali
Taapsee Pannu revealed the first look poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, in which she essays the role of Indian skipper Mithali Raj. Holding a bat in her hand, and donning a cap just like Mithali, Taapsee completely resembles the cricketer. The film releases on 5 February 2021.
Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “I have always been asked who’s your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is.” The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspect that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Skipper, u will be the ultimate ‘Game Changer’ .”
Shabaash Mithu has been written by Priya Aven, and directed by Rahul Dholakia who earlier helmed Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan
Earlier, on the former India women’s cricket team captain’s birthday, Taapsee took to social media to share a few photographs with her. She also wrote a heartfelt message declaring that she will be playing the role of the cricketer in her biopic.
“Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain,” Taapsee wrote on Instagram.
