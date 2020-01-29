Ayushmann Clarifies His Take on Same Sex Marriage in India
Ayushmann Khurrana has admitted that he made an incorrect comment about same-sex marriages in India during an interview recently. The actor took to Twitter to clarify his stance. “A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India,” he wrote.
Ayushmann had told Times of India that he is happy about the country legalising same sex marriages.
“We are really proud that we are supporting the community. Our country is very progressive that it legalised same-sex marriages,” he had said. However, in 2018, the Supreme Court had only decriminalised homosexuality and the legalisation of same-sex marriages were not included in the same.
Ayushmann faced a lot of backlash for his comment.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Speaking about his role, he told IANS that many from the industry asked him to re-think his decision. “Their (family’s) confidence in me and my dreams has made me who I’m today, has made me what I stand for and I can’t thank them enough. Doing Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is one of the most important decisions of my life. A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge,” he said.
