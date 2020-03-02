QuickE: ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer; Randeep Hooda’s Hollywood Debut
1. ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar on a Mission to Save Mumbai
The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been released. Akshay plays the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi, who is attempting to save Mumbai from its biggest terrorist attack, which Jackie Shroff is planning. For the same, he calls upon Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn). The film also stars Jaaved Jaffery, Kumud Mishra, Sikander Kher.
2. Randeep to Make H’wood Debut With Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction’
Randeep Hooda is set to make his Hollywood debut opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix drama Extraction. He plays an military personnel in what he describes as an “action-packed” role. Talking about his character, Randeep said in a statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”
3. It Was Self-Defense: Yami on Being ‘Disrespectful’ to Assamese Fan
Yami Gautam was recently in Guwahati to flag off the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020. A video of her arriving at the Guwahati airport, and rejecting a gamosa (Assamese scarf) that a fan offered, had been doing the rounds as she was called ‘disrespectful to the Assamese pride.’ The actor has now given a clarification for the same on Twitter, and called her reaction ‘self defense’.
“My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner,” she tweeted.
4. Best Thing to Do Is Remain Silent: Rohit Shetty on Delhi Violence
Reacting to the recent violence in Delhi, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty says that the best thing the rest of India can do is stay silent and let the officials do their job. Speaking to the media at the launch of the trailer for the film, Shetty said that airing one’s opinions while being far removed from the ground reality can only add to the chaos. “This is a serious issue. Everyone is talking about it. Right now, the best thing we can do is maintain peace and let the officials do their job. Sitting here in Mumbai, it is easy to opine about what is happening in Delhi. But right now, the best thing is for the entire country to stay quiet because everyone is talking and spreading chaos. Stay silent and let the CM and other officials do their job.”
5. Sharon Stone Shares Picture About Protest in Solidarity With India
Hollywood actor Sharon Stone shared a picture of a ‘samosa packet’ on her Instagram stories, that is a part of a ‘joint artists’ protest in solidarity with mass protests in India’. Sofia Karim, a London-based architect and artist, shared the same and wrote, “Sharon Stone is sharing our Samosa packet movement!!! Thanks a million, @sharonstone #turbinebagh standing in solidarity with the resistance in India, speaking out on rise of fascism, racism and far-right nationalism across the globe.”
Titled #Turbine Bagh, this “samosa packet movement” will be staged in London’s Turbine Hall on 28 March. These samosa packets are specially crafted to carry messages of solidarity with those protesting in masses in India.
