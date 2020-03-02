QuickE: ‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer; Randeep Hooda’s Hollywood Debut

Reacting to the recent violence in Delhi, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty says that the best thing the rest of India can do is stay silent and let the officials do their job. Speaking to the media at the launch of the trailer for the film, Shetty said that airing one’s opinions while being far removed from the ground reality can only add to the chaos. “This is a serious issue. Everyone is talking about it. Right now, the best thing we can do is maintain peace and let the officials do their job. Sitting here in Mumbai, it is easy to opine about what is happening in Delhi. But right now, the best thing is for the entire country to stay quiet because everyone is talking and spreading chaos. Stay silent and let the CM and other officials do their job.”

