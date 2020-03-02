It Was Self-Defense: Yami on Being ‘Disrespectful’ to Assamese Fan
Yami Gautam was recently in Guwahati to flag off the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020. A video of her arriving at the Guwahati airport, and rejecting a gamosa (Assamese scarf) that a fan offered, had been doing the rounds as she was called ‘disrespectful to the Assamese pride.’ The actor has now given a clarification for the same on Twitter, and called her reaction ‘self defense’.
“My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner,” she tweeted.
In the video, a fan is seen trying to put the gamosa around her neck and she rejects the same and her team is seen asking the fan to back off.
The Bala actor then also shared a photograph of her from the event, where she is seen donning a japi (traditional Assamese hat) and a gamosa.
