It Was Self-Defense: Yami on Being ‘Disrespectful’ to Assamese Fan

Yami Gautam was recently in Guwahati to flag off the Great Guwahati Marathon 2020. A video of her arriving at the Guwahati airport, and rejecting a gamosa (Assamese scarf) that a fan offered, had been doing the rounds as she was called ‘disrespectful to the Assamese pride.’ The actor has now given a clarification for the same on Twitter, and called her reaction ‘self defense’.

“My reaction was simply self defense. As a woman, if I am uncomfortable with anyone getting too close to me, I or any other girl has every right to express it. I Dint’ intend to hurt anyone's sentiments but it's very important to voice out a behavior, inappropriate in any manner,” she tweeted.