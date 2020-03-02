Let the Govt Do Its Job: Rohit Shetty Reacts to Delhi Violence

46 people, including a Delhi Police constable, have died so far after violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in northeast Delhi on 24 February. Mobs resorted to stone pelting, arson, vandalism and violence leaving around 200 people injured.

Celebrities such as Anubhav Sinha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap and Javed Akhtar have strongly criticised the Central and State governments and the Delhi Police for failing to curb the violence.