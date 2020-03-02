Let the Govt Do Its Job: Rohit Shetty Reacts to Delhi Violence
Reacting to the recent violence in Delhi, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty says that the best thing the rest of India can do is stay silent and let the officials do their job. Speaking to the media at the launch of the trailer for the film, Shetty said that airing one’s opinions while being far removed from the ground reality can only add to the chaos.
He said,
“This is a serious issue. Everyone is talking about it. Right now, the best thing we can do is maintain peace and let the officials do their job. Sitting here in Mumbai, it is easy to opine about what is happening in Delhi. But right now, the best thing is for the entire country to stay quiet because everyone is talking and spreading chaos. Stay silent and let the CM and other officials do their job.”Rohit Shetty, Director
He said he wished to refrain from commenting further until the situation in Delhi returned to normal, adding, “Do any one of you know what the ground reality is like? It will terrify you. We’re here (at the trailer launch) for fun. I can give you a lecture, put up posts on social media but right now, I think we should keep quiet. Let the chaos die down, let the situation get sorted out and then we can have a discussion on the matter.”
46 people, including a Delhi Police constable, have died so far after violent clashes between those supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out in northeast Delhi on 24 February. Mobs resorted to stone pelting, arson, vandalism and violence leaving around 200 people injured.
Celebrities such as Anubhav Sinha, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anurag Kashyap and Javed Akhtar have strongly criticised the Central and State governments and the Delhi Police for failing to curb the violence.
