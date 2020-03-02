‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar on a Mission to Save Mumbai
The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been released. Akshay plays the role of ATS chief Veer Sooryavanshi, who is attempting to save Mumbai from its biggest terrorist attack, which Jackie Shroff is planning. For the same, he calls upon Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Singham (Ajay Devgn). The film also stars Jaaved Jaffery, Kumud Mishra, Sikander Kher.
Watch the trailer here:
The film, which was earlier going to release on 27 March, will now be releasing on 24 March. The new release date has been finalised in accordance with Mumbai’s new policy of cinemas having the option of being open 24x7 starting 24 March.
Akshay Kumar made the announcement by releasing a video on social media. The video features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It begins with a bunch of children confirming if the release date of 24 March works for all three actors. Once Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer agree on the date, the children announce that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on 24 March because of the new policy and also because the next day, 25 March, is a holiday.
Rohit’s first cop film was Singham in 2011, which starred Ajay as DCP Bajirao Singham, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. The third film, Simmba, released in 2018, starred Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. Akshay’s character was introduced at the end of Simmba.
