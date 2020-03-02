‘Sooryavanshi’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar on a Mission to Save Mumbai

The film, which was earlier going to release on 27 March, will now be releasing on 24 March. The new release date has been finalised in accordance with Mumbai’s new policy of cinemas having the option of being open 24x7 starting 24 March.

Akshay Kumar made the announcement by releasing a video on social media. The video features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. It begins with a bunch of children confirming if the release date of 24 March works for all three actors. Once Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer agree on the date, the children announce that Sooryavanshi will be releasing on 24 March because of the new policy and also because the next day, 25 March, is a holiday.