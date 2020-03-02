Randeep to Make H’wood Debut With Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction’
Randeep Hooda is set to make his Hollywood debut opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix drama Extraction. He plays an military personnel in what he describes as an “action-packed” role.
Check out his look from the film here.
Talking about his character, Randeep said in a statement, “I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave.”
“It (Randeep’s character) is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as a military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions,” he added.
Produced by the Russo brothers, Extraction marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, who worked as a stunt co-ordinator on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The film follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a mercenary who is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) of an international crime lord. As he tries to successfully complete his mission, the two develop a bond that offers Tyler a chance at redemption.
Netflix had earlier shared a couple of stills with Chris Hemsworth from the film.
Extraction was shot extensively in India and Thailand, and also features Pankaj Tripathi.
