QuickE: ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed; Tom Hanks Contracts Coronavirus
1. Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have announced that the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further notice. Producers Rohit Shetty Picturez have issued a statement saying, We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postponse the release of your film ‘Sooryavanshi’, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience.”
2. They’re Fine: Tom Hanks’ Son Updates Fans on Parents’ Health
After Hollywood actor Tom Hanks announced that both he and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus, their son Chet took to Instagram to update fans about his parents’ health.
In a video message Chet, said, “I just got off the phone with them, they both are fine, they’re not even that sick.” On Thursday, Tom Hanks took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for Coronavirus. They encountered symptoms after travelling to Australia, where they were set to begin production on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley.
3. Cannes Film Fest to be Cancelled if Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens
Asserting that the team of Cannes Film Festival was “not oblivious” to the coronavirus pandemic, the president of the film festival said the 2020 edition will be cancelled if the outbreak worsens. The 73rd annual festival is scheduled to take place from 12-23 May.
Festival president Pierre Lescure said he is “reasonably optimistic” about going ahead with the movie gala at present, according to The Guardian, which quoted French publication Le Figaro. Lescure said, “We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If not, we will cancel.”
4. Nana Patekar’s NGO Slaps Defamation Suit Against Tanushree Dutta
Actor Nana Patekar’s NGO, Naam Foundation filed a defamation suit of Rs 25 crore against actor Tanushree Dutta, after she made remarks about the NGO in a press conference in January 2020. The Bombay High Court has restrained her from making allegations against Naam Foundation. Since she was absent from court and not represented by an advocate in time, Justice AK Menon granted relief to the NGO. Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure instituted the NGO in September 2015, with the aim of helping farmers in drought-ridden areas.
5. Shweta Tiwari Sustains Burns During ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ Shoot
Shweta Tiwari, who essays the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has sustained injuries while shooting for a scene, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Shweta and her co-star Fahmaan Khan were re-creating a scene from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met when a curtain caught fire. In an attempt to douse the flames, Shweta burnt her hands.
