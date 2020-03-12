QuickE: ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed; Tom Hanks Contracts Coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have announced that the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further notice. Producers Rohit Shetty Picturez have issued a statement saying, We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postponse the release of your film ‘Sooryavanshi’, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience.”

Read more on The Quint