Shweta Tiwari Sustains Burns During ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ Shoot

Shweta Tiwari, who essays the lead role in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has sustained injuries while shooting for a scene, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Shweta and her co-star Fahmaan Khan were re-creating a scene from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met when a curtain caught fire. In an attempt to douse the flames, Shweta burnt her hands.

Talking to HT, Fahmaan said that the fire did create panic among the cast and crew.

“Shweta Ma’am and I were having great fun shooting for the scene. However the sad part is that she ended up burning her hand a little. Had Shweta ma’am not tried to douse the flames, the fire would have spread more. Initially, everyone thought she was improvising in the scene, whereas in reality she had indeed burnt her hand.”
Fahmaan Khan, Actor

While Shweta plays Guneet Sikka in the show, Fahmaan’s character is called Randeep. In that fateful scene, Randeep suggests Guneet that she can let go off the frustration of her bad date by burning the saree and scarf she wore to it.

(Inputs: Hindustan Times)

