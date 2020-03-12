Tom Hanks & His Wife, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus
Hollywood actor Tom Hanks on Thursday announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for Coronavirus. They encountered symptoms after travelling to Australia, where they were set to begin production on a film based on the life of Elvis Presley.
“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time-approach, no?,” he said in a tweet.
“Hello, folks, Rita and I are down in Aurstralia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as are needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and we were found to be positive.”Tom Hanks
Soon after the actor posted on Twitter, Warner Bros. issued a statement, saying, “We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).”
The statement reads. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”
The Academy Award-winning actor is playing the role of Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s eccentric manager, who groomed the famous singer to stardom in the 1950s.
