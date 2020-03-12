Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have announced that the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further notice. Producers Rohit Shetty Picturez have issued a statement saying,
“And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong. We shall pull through this,” it added.
Sooryavanshi was scheduled to hit theatres on 24 March. A fresh release date is yet to be announced.
