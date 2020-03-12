Akshay’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak
The release of Akshay Kumar’s <i>Sooryavanshi </i>has been postponed amidst coronavirus fears.
The release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed amidst coronavirus fears.(Photo Courtesy: Rohit Shetty Picturez)

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have announced that the release of their upcoming film Sooryavanshi has been postponed until further notice. Producers Rohit Shetty Picturez have issued a statement saying,

“We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postponse the release of your film ‘Sooryavanshi’, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience.”

“And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right. After all, safety comes first. Until then, keep the excitement alive, take good care of yourself and stay strong. We shall pull through this,” it added.

Sooryavanshi was scheduled to hit theatres on 24 March. A fresh release date is yet to be announced.

