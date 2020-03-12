Cannes Film Fest to be Cancelled if Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens

On Sunday, the French government banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. The festival is expected to attract about 40,000 attendees, including delegates to the film market that operates alongside the screening schedule. On Monday, a spokesperson for the prestigious film festival said the edition would go ahead as planned. Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee is set as the jury head of the festival, becoming the first African-American to lead the distinguished panel at the annual film extravaganza.

If the festival is cancelled, it will be for the third time that it is called off. The movie gala did not take place in 1948 and 1950 due to budgetary constraints.