Nana Patekar’s NGO Slaps Defamation Suit Against Tanushree Dutta
Actor Nana Patekar’s NGO, Naam Foundation filed a defamation suit of Rs 25 crore against actor Tanushree Dutta, after she made remarks about the NGO in a press conference in January 2020. The Bombay High Court has restrained her from making allegations against Naam Foundation. Since she was absent from court and not represented by an advocate in time, Justice AK Menon granted relief to the NGO. Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure instituted the NGO in September 2015, with the aim of helping farmers in drought-ridden areas.
Tanushree Dutta has now reacted to the suit in an interview to Mumbai Mirror.
The petition filed by the organisation said that the allegations made by Tanushree “caused enormous damage to the foundation’s reputation.”
Justice Menon did not refute that the NGO is involved in charity work and the allegation leveled against it “appears defamatory”. The court ruled that there is no record to conclude the NGO is a “fly-by night operator.”
As published in Mumbai Mirror, the court order reads: “That pending the hearing and final disposal of the present suit, this Hon’ble court be pleased to restrain the defendant (Tanushree Dutta) from further publishing or using in any way the said defamatory press conference or its contents to the plaintiff’s reputation with respect to siphoning of funds, bribery, subverting police and judicial system, collecting funds on false pretext, improper maintaining of the plaintiff’s (Naam Foundation’s) accounts.”
Tanushree, who is now filing a reply, maintains that she will seek an inquiry through Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
“My challenges in life made me an activist and I have decide to never back down,” she told the publication. She added that history will remember her for the fight she put up.
It was Tanushree, who, two years ago, brought the #MeToo movement to Bollywood. She revealed that Nana Patekar touched her inappropriately on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008. Director Rakesh Sarang, producer Sami Siddiqui and choreographer Ganesh Acharya were named complicit by her in the said incident.
Back then, the police had closed her complaint against the mentioned members of the film crew on account of being false. A petition against this closure is pending in the Bombay High Court.
(Inputs from: Mumbai Mirror)
