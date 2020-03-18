QuickE: Sonam Returns to Delhi Amid Coronavirus Fears & More
1. Sonam Lauds Govt’s Response to COVID-19; Shares Travel Experience
Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram stories to document her experience travelling with her husband Anand Ahuja from London to Delhi in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from her home in Delhi, the actor said that her experience was “very smooth and very responsibly done”.
While the couple was alarmed when they were not screened at London airport, Sonam praised the authorities in India saying it was “ incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable.”
Read more on The Quint
2. ‘Disco Dancer 2.0’: Tiger Pays Tribute to Hrithik With Slick Moves
While film releases are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Shroff has something to keep fans entertained as they self-isolate. The actor features in the newly released track ‘I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0’, a reinterpretation of Bappi Lahiri’s iconic ‘I Am a Disco Dancer’ from Mithun Chakraborty’s 1982 film Disco Dancer. The new song has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman with vocals by Benny Dayal.
Read more on The Quint
3. Priyanshu Painyuli to Play Taapsee’s Husband in ‘Rashmi Rocket’
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Priyanshu Painyuli has now been roped in to play Taapsee Pannu’s husband in Rashmi Rocket, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror. The sports-drama, which will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana, features Priyanshu as an officer in the army. The story of the Kutch athlete, Rashmi, is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.
Read more on The Quint
4. BMC Seals Bandra Gym, Issues Notice to Shahid and Gym Owner
The Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notices to actor Shahid Kapoor and Yudhishthir Jaising, who owns AntiGravity Club, a gym in Bandra. The actor and his wife, Mira Rajput were spotted at the said gym on 15 March. It was allegedly open exclusively for them and Shahid was reportedly training in the VIP section, while Mira used the general workout area, despite a government order that all gyms be closed.
Read more on The Quint
5. COVID-19: Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Release Deferred
Taking into cognizance the dangers the coronavirus poses to public health and box-office collections, Marvel Studios has deferred the release of Black Widow. The film which stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead is helmed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland. Through Black Widow, Cate will mark her directorial debut into Hollywood. The film was slated for an international release on 29 April. It was set to release in the United States on 1 May, till cases of the novel pandemic surfaced in different parts of the world. A new release date has not been announced yet.
Read more on The Quint
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)