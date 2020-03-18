QuickE: Sonam Returns to Delhi Amid Coronavirus Fears & More

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram stories to document her experience travelling with her husband Anand Ahuja from London to Delhi in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from her home in Delhi, the actor said that her experience was “very smooth and very responsibly done”.

While the couple was alarmed when they were not screened at London airport, Sonam praised the authorities in India saying it was “ incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable.”

