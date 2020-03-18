Sonam Lauds Govt’s Response to COVID-19; Shares Travel Experience
Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram stories to document her experience travelling with her husband Anand Ahuja from London to Delhi in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from her home in Delhi, the actor said that her experience was “very smooth and very responsibly done”.
While the couple was alarmed when they were not screened at London airport, Sonam praised the authorities in India saying it was “ incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It's very commendable and laudable.”
While the coronavirus is said to have originated in Wuhan, China, last year, the World Health Organisation has recently declared Europe the epicentre of the new pandemic.
Sonam explained that she, Anand and their spotboy Sujit were made to fill out a form detailing their travel history in the past 25 days. After their temperatures were found to be normal, they proceeded to immigration where Sonam says their travel history was checked once more.
Sonam clarified that while neither she nor Anand are currently exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, the couple has chosen to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.
The Veere Di Wedding actor went on to commend the Indian government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. She urged everyone to do their bit by cooperating with the authorities, who “are doing the best they can”.
“The government is doing the best that they can do. We're all in this together. I am really happy to be back home in India,” she said. “I request everyone else as young people we need to be more careful and prevention is better than cure. For people who are immunocompromised, we need to be me more careful, more vigilant and we need to be more responsible. We need to listen to the authorities. We have to make sure we do the best we can do; they are trying their best as well.”
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)