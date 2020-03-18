COVID-19: Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ Release Deferred
Taking into cognizance that pandemic Coronavirus poses dangers to public health and box-office collections, Walt Disney Studios has deferred the release of Black Widow. The film which stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead is helmed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland. Through Black Widow, Cate will mark her directorial debut into Hollywood. The film was slated for an international release on 29 April. It was set to release in the United States on 1 May, till cases of the novel pandemic surfaced in different parts of the world. A new release date has not been announced yet.
Black Widow would mark Scarlett’s last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Film writers Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson have scripted the film as a sequel to what transpires in Captain America: Civil War. Scarlett, who will play the titular character, will be seen escaping to Russia.
The ensemble includes Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone.
