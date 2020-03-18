‘Disco Dancer 2.0’: Tiger Pays Tribute to Hrithik With Slick Moves
While film releases are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tiger Shroff has something to keep fans entertained as they self-isolate. The actor features in the newly released track ‘I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0’, a reinterpretation of Bappi Lahiri’s iconic ‘I Am a Disco Dancer’ from Mithun Chakraborty’s 1982 film Disco Dancer.
The new song has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman with vocals by Benny Dayal. However, apart from the main hook and a few recognisable lyrics, 'Disco Dancer 2.0' buries the charm of the original song under layers of Auto-Tune. Tiger is, of course, the star of the video. After descending upon the dance floor suspended from a disco ball, he proceeds to give Hrithik Roshan a run for his money with some slick dance moves courtesy choreographers Bosco Ceaser. A few gratuitous close-ups of his six-pack reveal he's also giving Hrithik competition in the fake tan department, with enough bronzer to rival the actor's look in Super 30.
Watch the video here
While fans commended Tiger's prowess on the dance floor in the comments, many lamented that this was just another addition to the onslaught of mediocre remakes Bollywood has inundated us in the last few years.
The original track was composed by Bappi Lahiri and performed by Vijay Benedict. Listen to it here:
Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released on 6 March. The film turned out to be the highest opener of 2020 so far, earning Rs 17.50 crore on opening day. Boosted by the extended long weekend for Holi, the film collected Rs 90.67 crore at the box office in its first week. However, its earnings took a hit shortly after when Indian authorities issued an advisory to temporarily shut down educational institutions, theatres, malls and other public spaces in an effort to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
