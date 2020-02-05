QuickE: ‘RRR’ Gets New Release Date; Disney+ India Launch in March

The release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been pushed to 8 January, 2021. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Sitharama Raju, was earlier supposed to hit theatres on 30 July this year. Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is reportedly based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani.

