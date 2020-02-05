QuickE: ‘RRR’ Gets New Release Date; Disney+ India Launch in March
1. SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Gets New Release Date
The release of SS Rajamouli’s RRR has been pushed to 8 January, 2021. The film, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Sitharama Raju, was earlier supposed to hit theatres on 30 July this year. Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is reportedly based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani.
2. Disney+ to Launch in India Through Hotstar in March
Disney is set to bring its streaming service Disney+ to India through Hotstar on 29 March, announced CEO Bob Iger on Tuesday. While the company has declined to comment on how much it would charge for Disney+, Iger has said it would introduce “two primary products” in India. The premium service will include the entire library of original programming, while the other will include a more basic collection and no original content.
3. Abhishek Bachchan Rings in His Birthday With Family
The Bachchan family has come together to celebrate Abhishek’s birthday, as he turns a year older on Wednesday (5 February). Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post pictures from the celebration.
In the photos, Abhishek can be seen posing with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya in front of the cake. Adding a couple of emojis, Aishwarya wrote, “Always.”
5. Kajal Aggarwal First South Actor to Get Madame Tussauds Statue
Kajal Aggarwal is the first actor from the South Indian film industry to get her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Singapore. The actor unveiled the statue in the company of her parents, sister and brother-in-law. “Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I'm seeing myself through the eyes of an artist. The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular,” she tweeted along with photos of her posing with the statue.
5. Income Tax Officials Approach Vijay for Inquiry on ‘Master’ Sets
In a sudden development, officials from the Income Tax department have approached actor Vijay to conduct an inquiry related to his latest movie Bigil.
The team of I-T officials reached Neyveli, where Vijay is shooting for his upcoming film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, for conducting an inquiry. This questioning comes on the same day when I-T officials are conducting searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Bigil. I-T officials have also been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday morning.
