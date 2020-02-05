Abhishek Bachchan Rings in His Birthday With Family

The Bachchan family has come together to celebrate Abhishek’s birthday, as he turns a year older on Wednesday (5 February). Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post pictures from the celebration.

In the photos, Abhishek can be seen posing with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya in front of the cake. Adding a couple of emojis, Aishwarya wrote, “Always.”