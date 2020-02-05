Abhishek Bachchan Rings in His Birthday With Family
The Bachchan family has come together to celebrate Abhishek’s birthday, as he turns a year older on Wednesday (5 February). Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram to post pictures from the celebration.
In the photos, Abhishek can be seen posing with Amitabh, Jaya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya in front of the cake. Adding a couple of emojis, Aishwarya wrote, “Always.”
She also shared a selfie with Abhishek and her daughter, with another message. “HappyBirthday Babyyyy-Papaaaa. Love, Love Love Always,” she wrote.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda also posted a photo of them as children and wrote a heartfelt message. “Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two.”
Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Manmarziyaan, has a bunch of films lined up. He plays Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was convicted in the Securities Scam of 1992, in The Big Bull. He will also be starring in a film based on the character of Bob Biswas, that was introduced in Sujoy Ghosh’s Kahaani. The movie is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya in Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.
