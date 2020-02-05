Kajal Aggarwal First South Actor to Get Madame Tussauds Statue

Kajal first announced the news in December last year. “I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always admired and been in love with. Overwhelmed to be amongst them. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note,” she tweeted. “The insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it. Forever thankful to all of you,” she added.

Kajal is known for her role in SS Rajamouli’s historical drama Magadheera. She has also appeared opposite Prabhas in romantic comedies Darling and Mr Perfect and Telugu gangster film Businessman, featuring Mahesh Babu. She has been cast opposite John Abraham in Mumbai Saga. The film will reportedly be set in the 1980s and 1990s and will trace the rise of Mumbai from Bombay. The plot is said to be based on real life events and revolves around incidents like shutting down of mills, nexus between politicians, cops and underworld.She has also been cast opposite Kamal Haasan in Indian 2. The film also stars Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shakar and releases in 2021.