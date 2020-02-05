Income Tax Officials Approach Vijay for Inquiry on ‘Master’ Sets

In a sudden development, officials from the Income Tax department have approached actor Vijay to conduct an inquiry related to his latest movie Bigil.

The team of I-T officials reached Neyveli, where Vijay is shooting for his upcoming film Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, for conducting an inquiry. This questioning comes on the same day when I-T officials are conducting searches in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, which produced Bigil. I-T officials have also been involved in searches in properties related to movie financier Anbu Chezhiyan since Wednesday morning.