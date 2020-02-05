SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Gets New Release Date

Set in the 1920s in pre-independent India, RRR is reportedly based on a few years in the lives of revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani.

Ajay Devgn was recently spotted shooting for the the film. “All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kick-start our schedule with Ajay Devgn ji today... Welcome Sir,” read the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR.