Disney+ to Launch in India Through Hotstar in March

Hotstar currently offers limited content for free alongside premium services priced at Rs 999 a year and Rs 299 a month. There’s also a VIP service, priced at Rs 365 annually, which has live sports, such as cricket, Premier League and Formula 1, and access to episodes of Indian TV shows, Indian movies and Hotstar specials, but English content. According to reports, these prices are likely to increase once Disney+ is added to the catalog.

As per the figures released by The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ has amassed 26.5 million subscribers since its launch on 12 November last year. It is currently available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and will be launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Switzerland and Austria from 24 March.