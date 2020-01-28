QuickE: Rajinikanth Shoots With Bear Grylls and More
1. After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to Shoot ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will be shooting an episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest in Karnataka. Earlier today, Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls were seen arriving in Bandipur. Last year, PM Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on 12 August.
2. Salman Snatches Phone from Fan Clicking a Photo at Goa Airport
Salman Khan has once again been accused of misbehaving with a fan. In a clip posted by a Twitter users, Salman can be seen angrily snatching a cellphone from a young man who was trying to take a photo with him at Goa airport. The man is then nudged aside by bodyguards as Salman walks away.
“Just saw Salman Khan at Goa International Airport snatching a mobile phone from a fan while clicking a picture, such people do not deserve to be called stars.
Your reaction?” wrote the person who took the video.
3. Sexual Harassment Complaint Filed Against Ganesh Acharya
A complaint has been filed against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, by a woman choreographer, accusing him of depriving her of work, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos. She has filed the complaint with the Amboli Police Station and the State Women's Commission. He is the General Secretary of Indian Film & Television Choreographer’s Association.
He had earlier been named by actor Tanushree Dutta in harassment allegations levelled against him, Nana Patekar, producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.
4. Dia Mirza Breaks Down at JLF After News of Kobe Bryant’s Death
Dia Mirza broke down during a panel discussion on climate change at the Jaipur Literature Festival. In a video shared by news agency ANI, the actor tearfully addressed the audience urging them to embrace their emotions. “Don't hold back from being an empath. Don't be afraid of shedding your tears. Feel it, feel the full extent of everything. It's good. It gives us strength. It does. And this is not a performance,” she said. When asked later on what led to her emotional response, Dia said that she had been deeply affected by the news of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a chopper crash on 26 January.
5. Dissent Greatest Form of Patriotism: Pooja Bhatt on CAA Protests
Actor Pooja Bhatt on has said dissent is the greatest form of patriotism and asserted that students protesting against the CAA-NRC are giving the message that it’s time to raise our voices. She said, “Our silence will not save us and neither will the government’s. The ruling party has actually united us. Students (protesting against CAA-NRC) are giving us the message that it’s time to raise our voices. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. Dissent is the greatest form of patriotism.”
