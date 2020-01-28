QuickE: Rajinikanth Shoots With Bear Grylls and More

Salman Khan has once again been accused of misbehaving with a fan. In a clip posted by a Twitter users, Salman can be seen angrily snatching a cellphone from a young man who was trying to take a photo with him at Goa airport. The man is then nudged aside by bodyguards as Salman walks away.

“Just saw Salman Khan at Goa International Airport snatching a mobile phone from a fan while clicking a picture, such people do not deserve to be called stars.

Your reaction?” wrote the person who took the video.

Read more on The Quint