Sexual Harassment Complaint Filed Against Ganesh Acharya

A complaint has been filed against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, by a woman choreographer, accusing him of depriving her of work, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos. She has filed the complaint with the Amboli Police Station and the State Women's Commission. He is the General Secretary of Indian Film & Television Choreographer’s Association.

He had earlier been named by actor Tanushree Dutta in harassment allegations levelled against him, Nana Patekar, producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Tanushree spoke about the incident which happened in 2008 on the sets of the film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss, where Acharya was the choreographer. She had accused Nana Patekar of wanting to touch her inappropriately and having insisted on shooting an intimate song sequence in the film, even though it was not mentioned in her contract. Tanushree said that she was subjected to political intimidation after she made the allegations.