After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to Shoot ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth will be shooting an episode of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest in Karnataka.
Last year, PM Modi made an appearance with Bear Grylls in the show, which aired on 12 August.
Set in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, the episode showed Grylls and Modi go out on an ‘adventure’, trekking 530 square kilometers of dense forest land, populated with elephants, tigers and crocodiles. When Grylls said that they were about to embark on one of the most dangerous treks of Modi’s life, the prime minister remarked that the experience would be dangerous only if one went against nature.
A significant part of the episode was dedicated to Modi’s childhood and how his visit to the Himalayas impacted his life.
Modi also recounted the time he took a crocodile home but had to leave it back in the pond after his mother advised him to do so.
