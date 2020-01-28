After PM Modi, Rajinikanth to Shoot ‘Man vs Wild’ With Bear Grylls

Set in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park, the episode showed Grylls and Modi go out on an ‘adventure’, trekking 530 square kilometers of dense forest land, populated with elephants, tigers and crocodiles. When Grylls said that they were about to embark on one of the most dangerous treks of Modi’s life, the prime minister remarked that the experience would be dangerous only if one went against nature.

A significant part of the episode was dedicated to Modi’s childhood and how his visit to the Himalayas impacted his life.