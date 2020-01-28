Dia Mirza Breaks Down at JLF After News of Kobe Bryant’s Death

“My day started really well yesterday... At around 3 (early morning), this news alert came on my phone for a very big player, NBA player, who I followed for a while,” she said.

“His chopper crashing in California disturbed me. It really upset me. There are different things that upset us on different days, but we take care of ourselves. I was overwhelmed because my blood pressure was low,”she added.

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in the hills above Calabasas in California. His death has been mourned by millions around the world including LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Justin Timberlake, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta.

(With inputs from ANI)