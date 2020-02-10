QuickE: ‘Parasite’ Makes Oscars History and More
1. Oscar 2020 Winners’ List: ‘Parasite’, ‘1917’, ‘Joker’ Win Big
The 92nd Academy Awards were held on 10 February in Los Angeles. Some of the top awards went to Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) for Best Director. Parasite also bagged the Best Picture Award. The Oscars for Best actor and actress in the leading role were given to Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, respectively.
Check out the full list here.
2. Huma Outraged at Sexual Assault Case at Alma Mater Gargi College
Actor Huma Qureshi has said she is “sick and angry” at the alleged sexual assault of students of Gargi College for Women, her alma mater. At least six students from the Delhi University-affiliated college have alleged that they were molested by unidentified men during their college fest Reverie on Thursday, 6 February.
Huma took to Twitter to express her outrage writing, “Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on?? This is where I studied... Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??”
Read more on The Quint
3. Ayushmann, Gajraj Rao Go Retro in New SMZS Song Are Pyaar Kar Le
The latest song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, ‘Are Pyaar Kar Le’, is a remix of Bappi Lahiri’s famous track ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ and it is quite peppy. The new version is titled after the lyrics of the track. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.
Read more on The Quint
4. Smriti Irani Praises ‘Thappad’ Trailer, Says it’s a Must-Watch
The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad has received praise from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.
Read more on The Quint
5. Malang Box Office: Aditya-Starrer Film Earns Rs 25.36 Cr in 3 Days
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang has gone down very well with the audience. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, hit the screens on 7 February along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara.
The latest box office collection suggests that Malang is ahead of Shikara. The former opened with a decent amount of Rs 6.71 crore on Friday and went on to rake in Rs 8.89 crore on Saturday. Malang also earned Rs 9.76 crore on Sunday, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 25.36 crore.
Read more on The Quint
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )