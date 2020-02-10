QuickE: ‘Parasite’ Makes Oscars History and More

Actor Huma Qureshi has said she is “sick and angry” at the alleged sexual assault of students of Gargi College for Women, her alma mater. At least six students from the Delhi University-affiliated college have alleged that they were molested by unidentified men during their college fest Reverie on Thursday, 6 February.

Huma took to Twitter to express her outrage writing, “Mass molestation in #GargiCollege What the hell is going on?? This is where I studied... Makes me so sick and angry! Why can’t we protect our daughters? Why can’t we protect our students in this country??”

