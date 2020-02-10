Oscar 2020 Winners: Parasite Takes Home Best Picture Award & More
The 92nd Academy Awards were held on 10 February in Los Angeles. Some of the top awards went to Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) for Best Director. Parasite also bagged the Best Picture Award. The Oscars for Best actor and actress in the leading role were given to Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger, respectively.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Loading...
- Best Picture: Parasite
- Best Actor in Leading Role: Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Best Actress in Leading Role: Renée Zellweger (Judy)
- Best Director: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Best Original Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Woh (Parasite)
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Taika Watiti for (Jojo Rabbit)
- Best Production Design: Once Upon a Time..in Hollywood
- Best Costume Design: Little Women
- Best Documentary Feature: American Factory
- Best Sound Editing: Donal Sylvester (Ford v Ferrari)
- Best Sound Mixing: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson (1917)
- Best Cinematographer: Roger Deakins (1917)
- Best Film Editing: Ford v Ferrari
- Best Visual Effects: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy (1917)
- Best Make-up and Hairstyling - Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker (Bombshell)
- Best International Feature Film: Parasite
- Best Animated Feature Film: Toy story 4
- Best Animated Short Film: Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
- Best Original Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )