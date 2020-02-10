Malang Box Office: Aditya-Starrer Film Earns Rs 25.36 Cr in 3 Days
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer Malang has gone down very well with the audience. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, hit the screens on 7 February along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara.
The latest box office collection suggests that Malang is ahead of Shikara. The former opened with a decent amount of Rs 6.71 crore on Friday and went on to rake in Rs 8.89 crore on Saturday. Malang also earned Rs 9.76 crore on Sunday, bringing the total collection of the film to Rs 25.36 crore.
Shikara, on the other hand, collected Rs 4.95 crore in three days. It started with Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, then went on to collect Rs 1.85 and Rs 1.90 crores on Saturday and Sunday.
Malang failed to impress the critics though. Speaking about the film, The Quint’s Stutee Ghosh wrote, “Aseem Arora ‘s story, especially in the last half an hour, packs in so much that it almost becomes difficult to keep up with the pace. Inner demons take centrestage and as we near the end credits one knows Malang is addictive just as long as it lasts. Another one of those ‘thrillers’ that you forget the moment you step out of the theatre.”
Shikara has been well-appreciated though. “It is Chopra’s most personal work so far and also his most restrained. The screenplay by him, along with Rahul Pandita and Abhijat Joshi weaves a tale of love and longing. An ode to Kashmir, to all the goodness, that it once stood for,” wrote Stutee Ghosh.
