Ayushmann, Gajraj Rao Go Retro in New SMZS Song Are Pyaar Kar Le

The latest song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, ‘Are Pyaar Kar Le’, is a remix of Bappi Lahiri’s famous track ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ and it is quite peppy. The new version is titled after the lyrics of the track. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The clip starts with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo donning retro costumes and playing in a club. Ayushmann enters the scene by saying ‘Have you ever wondered why it’s only Jill who accompanies Jack? Johnny can also go with Jack,” thus setting the tone for the song.