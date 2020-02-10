Ayushmann, Gajraj Rao Go Retro in New SMZS Song Are Pyaar Kar Le
The latest song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, ‘Are Pyaar Kar Le’, is a remix of Bappi Lahiri’s famous track ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re’ and it is quite peppy. The new version is titled after the lyrics of the track. The song is sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushmann and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.
The clip starts with Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo donning retro costumes and playing in a club. Ayushmann enters the scene by saying ‘Have you ever wondered why it’s only Jill who accompanies Jack? Johnny can also go with Jack,” thus setting the tone for the song.
Ayushmann and Jitendra also ace the disco steps. Even Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao are a treat to watch.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will tackle the story of a conservative family struggling to accept the fact that their son is gay. Ayushmann is set to return as the lead, playing what is still considered a brave role for male actors in Bollywood. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi, Pankhuri Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Manurishi Chadha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi, and Neeraj Singh as Keshav.
