Smriti Irani Praises ‘Thappad’ Trailer, Says it’s a Must-Watch

Thappad deals with domestic violence and stars Taapsee Pannu as a woman who seeks a divorce after her husband slaps her. The process is an uphill battle as she must deal with family, members of the judicial system and others who try to convince her not to act so hastily for “just one slap”. The film, which also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, releases on 6 March.