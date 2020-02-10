Smriti Irani Praises ‘Thappad’ Trailer, Says it’s a Must-Watch
The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad has received praise from Union Minister Smriti Irani. She posted the trailer on Instagram saying that while she did not agree with director Anubhav Sinha’s political ideology and disagreed with “some actors on some issues”, she would “definitely watch” the film.
“ How many people think that only poor households face domestic violence? How many believe that educated men are never abusive? I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It’s not ok to hit a woman... not even a slap... not even just one slap,” she wrote.
Thappad deals with domestic violence and stars Taapsee Pannu as a woman who seeks a divorce after her husband slaps her. The process is an uphill battle as she must deal with family, members of the judicial system and others who try to convince her not to act so hastily for “just one slap”. The film, which also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, releases on 6 March.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )