QuickE: ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer; SRK Meets Jeff Bezos
1. Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik-Sara’s Love Story Transcends Decades
The trailer of the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has finally dropped. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.
The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is the new installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. The original film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, had the same title.
2. When Shah Rukh Khan Got Jeff Bezos to Audition for Zoya Akhtar
Who can make the world’s richest man audition for Bollywood in front of an audience? Well, Shah Rukh Khan of course. The founder, chief executive officer, and president of Amazon, Jeff Bezos was in for a surprise when actor Shah Rukh Khan put him through an impromptu audition for Zoya Akthar.
SRK and Zoya were the hosts for a ‘fireside chat’ with Bezos at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. During their informal chat with the Amazon man, one thing led to another and Zoya was asked by SRK if she would consider casting Bezos in her film. On getting a go ahead from Zoya, SRK asked Bezos if he wanted to act in a Bollywood film and also got him to agree to do an audition for Zoya.
3. Abhishek, Navya Naveli Attend Ritu Nanda’s Last Rites at Haridwar
Abhishek Bachchan, was spotted at Haridwar, where he participated in the last rites of Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda who passed away on 14 January. In photos that have been doing the rounds on social media, Abhishek is seen attending puja rituals with his niece Navya Naveli Nanda, nephew Agastya and Ritu Nanda's son Nikhil Nanda.
4. Anu Malik #MeToo Case Closed Due to Lack of Evidence: NCW
Ever since the #MeToo movement exploded in India, calling out various Bollywood celebrities for their exploitative and inappropriate behavior, Anu Malik has constantly been in the news as there are multiple allegations against the singer and Indian Idol judge. He was initially dropped as a judge on the singing reality show, but later returned. Now, according to a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, the sexual harassment case against the singer has been shut.
As per the report, the National Commision for Women (NCW) has issued a letter in which it states that the case against Anu Malik has been closed due to “lack of communication” and “substantial evidence”.
5. Here’s How Kangana Reacted to Deepika’s Silent Protest at JNU
Kangana Ranaut has said she chooses to remain neutral about Deepika Padukone’s decision to attend a protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The actor said it was well within her “democratic rights” to do so. She told SpotBoyE in an interview, “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do.”
