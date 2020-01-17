QuickE: ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Trailer; SRK Meets Jeff Bezos

The trailer of the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has finally dropped. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.

The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is the new installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. The original film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, had the same title.

Read more on The Quint