Anu Malik #MeToo Case Closed Due to Lack of Evidence: NCW

As per the report, the National Commision for Women (NCW) has issued a letter in which it states that the case against Anu Malik has been closed due to “lack of communication” and “substantial evidence”. The publication also reached out to the chairperson of NCW, Rekha Sharma.

Sharma revealed that the complainant had been approached and responded saying that she was travelling and would get back. However, Sharma claims that after waiting for 45 days, the complainant still hasn’t responded. Sharma has also clarified that the case has not been closed permanently. If the complainant were to respond with evidence, the case can be re-opened.