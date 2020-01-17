Here’s How Kangana Reacted to Deepika’s Silent Protest at JNU
Kangana Ranaut has said she chooses to remain neutral about Deepika Padukone’s decision to attend a protest at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The actor said it was well within her “democratic rights” to do so.
She told SpotBoyE in an interview,
On Tuesday, 7 January, Deepika joined a protest rally against the attack on students and teachers of JNU by masked miscreants, alleged to be members of the BJP-affiliated students’ organisation ABVP. Visuals from the protest show Deepika standing at the gathering, near the podium, from where Kanhaiya Kumar along with current JNUSU leader Aishe Ghosh were chanting slogans. Later, she also met with Ghosh.
Kangana, however, added that she didn’t want to support “anyone who divides this nation”.
“I definitely won’t go and stand behind tukde gang for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell you what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done,” she explained.
In an earlier interaction with the media during a promotional event for her film Panga, Kangana likened the recent violence at JNU to a gang war being fought by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other JNU students. “The attack on JNU by a masked mob is under investigation. As far as I understand, there are two kinds of people involved in the matter – ABVP and JNU – which are like two different unions. I would like you to know that gang wars are common in colleges," she said.
