Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik-Sara’s Love Story Transcends Decades

On Thursday, 16 January, Kartik took to Instagram to share the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. In the poster, Sara is lying on top of Kartik. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February.

In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.

Take a look: