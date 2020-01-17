Love Aaj Kal Trailer: Kartik-Sara’s Love Story Transcends Decades
The trailer of the much-awaited Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has finally dropped. Just like the first installment of the film, this one too shows two love stories - one between Kartik and Sara, set in 2020, and the other set in 1990, between Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma.
On Thursday, 16 January, Kartik took to Instagram to share the first poster of Love Aaj Kal. In the poster, Sara is lying on top of Kartik. While the latter’s eyes are closed, Sara has a gloomy expression. The poster announces the release date of the film: 14 February.
In the poster, the text ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has the years “2020” and “1990” written on either side of it. While “2020” comes with a hashtag symbol, “1990” has the postal symbol next to it; possibly hinting at how love has changed over the years.
Take a look:
The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is the new installment in the Love Aaj Kal franchise. The original film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, had the same title. While talking about working with Imtiaz Ali, Kartik had said, “He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.” Some reports have suggested that Kartik will be playing a teenager from the 90s.
