Abhishek, Navya Naveli Attend Ritu Nanda’s Last Rites at Haridwar

The Bachchans, Kapoors, Gauri Khan and Karan Johar were seen heading to Delhi after the news broke to attend Nanda’s funeral. Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to her in a blog post, calling her the “ideal in-law”.

He mourned her loss writing: “..polite conversation, of reminisce, of association, of happy times spent together, of the fight and struggle for the ailment for years.. and most of all the loneliness of them that are left behind.. the vacuum.. the emptiness.. the presence that filled up the entire home.. lost and gone..”

“...that empty favourite chair .. that corner of preference .. the unstinted care and concern for all when present, now suddenly not in existence,” he added.