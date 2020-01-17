When Shah Rukh Khan Got Jeff Bezos to Audition for Zoya Akhtar

Who can make the world’s richest man audition for Bollywood in front of an audience? Well, Shah Rukh Khan of course. The founder, chief executive officer, and president of Amazon, Jeff Bezos was in for a surprise when actor Shah Rukh Khan put him through an impromptu audition for Zoya Akthar.

SRK and Zoya were the hosts for a ‘fireside chat’ with Bezos at an event in Mumbai on Thursday night. During their informal chat with the Amazon man, one thing led to another and Zoya was asked by SRK if she would consider casting Bezos in her film. On getting a go ahead from Zoya, SRK asked Bezos if he wanted to act in a Bollywood film and also got him to agree to do an audition for Zoya.

Shah Rukh went over to Bezos and got him to repeat the famous line from Don, with a slight rework. “Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai” is the dialogue SRK made Bezos repeat leaving the audience in splits.

Actor Vivek Oberoi who was part of the audience, captured the moment and tweeted it. You can watch the video of Bezos’ Bollywood audition here: