QuickE: ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song; Ranbir-Alia Wedding

The latest song from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal has released. Titled ‘Mehrama’, this is another romantic number composed by Pritam and performed by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.

In the video, we see Kartik and Sara’s characters Veer and Zoe deal with the breakdown of their relationship. In between montages of the couple’s emotional fights, we see Veer and Zoe throw themselves into their work in an attempt to overcome their sadness. Veer heads to the mountains for a professional project and Zoe focusses on her pitch to a client. They even try seeing other people but can’t seem to put the past behind them. The second couple, played by Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma seem to go through a similar situation, with both of them pining for each other.

Read more on The Quint.