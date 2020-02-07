QuickE: ‘Love Aaj Kal’ Song; Ranbir-Alia Wedding
1. ‘Love Aaj Kal’: Kartik and Sara Mourn Their Break up in ‘Mehrama’
The latest song from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal has released. Titled ‘Mehrama’, this is another romantic number composed by Pritam and performed by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
In the video, we see Kartik and Sara’s characters Veer and Zoe deal with the breakdown of their relationship. In between montages of the couple’s emotional fights, we see Veer and Zoe throw themselves into their work in an attempt to overcome their sadness. Veer heads to the mountains for a professional project and Zoe focusses on her pitch to a client. They even try seeing other people but can’t seem to put the past behind them. The second couple, played by Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma seem to go through a similar situation, with both of them pining for each other.
2. Confirmed: Ranbir-Alia to Tie the Knot in December
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot in 2020. Film critic Rajeev Masand revealed in his column in Open magazine on 7 February. Masand wrote that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married in December 2020. While he did not reveal the exact date, he did say that Ranbir and Alia will get married soon after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on 4 December. Masand has also said that the news has reached the extended family so that everyone can keep those dates free for the big wedding bash.
3. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘Shikara’ to Release on 7 Feb, as Scheduled
Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s upcoming film Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits will be releasing today, on 7 February as scheduled, since no direction to stop the screening has been passed yet by the J&K High Court. The filmmaker took to Twitter to announce the update regarding the PIL filed against the release of the film.
4. Thank the Universe for Completing Us: KJo on His Twins’ Birthday
Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash have turned three on Friday, 7 February. Karan took to Instagram to pen a long note for his children and also shared a few photos with the kids and his mom Hiroo Johar.
“I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash,” Karan wrote.
5. Salman Cancels US Show as Organiser Accused of Anti-India Actions
The Indian-American community in Houston has welcomed the reported move of the Indian authorities to track the activities of a Houston-based Pakistani event manager for allegedly funding anti-India activities in the US. The community members said that they have repeatedly raised, with both the foreign and the union home ministries, the issue of Rehan Siddiqui, who organises Bollywood galas in the US, raising funds from his events for perpetrating activities against India in the United States.
