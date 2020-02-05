Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reacts to Petition Filed Against ‘Shikara’

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on 4 February in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court against Shikara, demanding a stay on its release and the deleting of certain scenes. The petitioners Iftikhar Misgar, Majid Hyderi and Irfan Hafiz Lone have alleged that the film portrays untrue facts about Kashmir and Kashmiri Pandits.

Misgar told IANS: “We are asking for stalling the release and deleting a few scenes that portray the valley's Muslims in a bad light.”

“We have urged the high court to take the case up on a priority basis,” he added.

Shikara is set against the backdrop of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus from the Valley in late 1989 and early 1990s, in the wake of violent Islamist insurgency.

Shikara marks Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s comeback as a director since his 2007 release Eklavya. Chopra introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in the lead roles of Shikara. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 7 February .

