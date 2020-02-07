‘Love Aaj Kal’: Kartik and Sara Mourn Their Break up in ‘Mehrama’
The latest song from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Love Aaj Kal has released. Titled ‘Mehrama’, this is another romantic number composed by Pritam and performed by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra.
In the video, we see Kartik and Sara’s characters Veer and Zoe deal with the breakdown of their relationship. In between montages of the couple’s emotional fights, we see Veer and Zoe throw themselves into their work in an attempt to overcome their sadness. Veer heads to the mountains for a professional project and Zoe focusses on her pitch to a client. They even try seeing other people but can’t seem to put the past behind them. The second couple, played by Kartik and newcomer Arushi Sharma seem to go through a similar situation, with both of them pining for each other.
’Shayad’, the first song from the film, is also a soulful number that gives us a glimpse of the two parallel love stories. In the present day version, we see the progression of Veer and Zoe’s tumultuous relationship. In the older timeline, a clean-shaven, school-going Raghu pines for his neighbour Leena. He tries to get her attention and finally manages to ask her to dance at a wedding.
Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal depicts love stories set in two different eras. The first takes place in the early nineties, and unfolds between Raghu and Leena. The other, set in the present, happens between Veer and Zoe.