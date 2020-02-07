Thank the Universe for Completing Us: KJo on His Twins’ Birthday

Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash have turned three on Friday, 7 February. Karan took to Instagram to pen a long note for his children and also shared a few photos with the kids and his mom Hiroo Johar.

“I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash,” Karan wrote.