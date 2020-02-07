Thank the Universe for Completing Us: KJo on His Twins’ Birthday
Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash have turned three on Friday, 7 February. Karan took to Instagram to pen a long note for his children and also shared a few photos with the kids and his mom Hiroo Johar.
“I am a single parent in social status...but in actuality am definitely not....my mother so beautifully and emotionally co parents our babies with me...I could never have taken such a big decision without her solid support...the twins turn 3 today and our feeling of being blessed continues with renewed vigour with every passing year...I thank the universe for completing us with Roohi and Yash,” Karan wrote.
Karan hosted a lavish birthday party on 6 February. In attendance was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan, who had a blast.
Also present at the party were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi, Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s kids Rahyl and Riaan, among others.
Quite a few photos and videos had been doing the rounds on the internet, Taimur can be seen jumping around and having a blast. Inaaya, too, can be seen enjoying the party with her friends. The theme was jungle, and we can catch a glimpse of the tents in the background.
In another video, Karan is seen relishing a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, who also celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.
