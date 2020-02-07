Confirmed: Ranbir-Alia to Tie the Knot in December

In December, Deepika had accidentally revealed that Ranbir and Alia would be getting married soon. This happened on a chat show hosted by Anupama Chopra discussing 100 greatest performances of the decade.

When Vijay Devarakonda was asked about which actor he would like to take advice from, he confessed to having ‘massive crushes’ on Deepika and Alia. “There are people on this table whom I’ve had massive crushes on, been in love with some of them. Like these two,” he said pointing at the two ladies.

Further, Vijay said, “She (Deepika) got married,” and was cut by Deepika saying that even Alia’s getting married, to which Alia replied, “Excuse me! Why have you made this declaration?” leaving everyone in splits. Covering it up, Deepika goes, “Guys, I made that up. I just wanted to see his reaction.”