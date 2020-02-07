Salman Cancels US Show as Organiser Accused of Anti-India Actions

However, they said that nothing was being done and what irked them most was Siddiqui’s continuing event bookings with Bollywood stars and singers.

Now, with the Pakistani national coming under the Indian government’s radar, the Indian-American community said they are “relieved”.

“You can’t allow any anti-India activities go unnoticed for long and this promoter (Siddiqui) was under investigation for a long time, but results take time,” official sources told PTI.

According to reports, Indian authorities are tracking the activities of Siddiqui, who is also a radio station owner, in the US.